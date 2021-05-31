Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the April 29th total of 37,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 6.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC opened at $28.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $243.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

