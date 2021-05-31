Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Position Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Griffon were worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,313,000 after purchasing an additional 374,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after acquiring an additional 313,949 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Griffon by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 405,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Griffon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 93,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $10,567,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

GFF opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

