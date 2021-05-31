Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GRWC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Grow Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

