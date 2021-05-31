Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GRWC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Grow Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.
Grow Capital Company Profile
