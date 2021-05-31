GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,834,534 shares of company stock worth $554,088,084 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $328.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.92.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

