GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 1,013 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 59,143 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $428,790. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NPO stock opened at $91.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 1.63. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.95.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.