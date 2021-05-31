GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $472,000 Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Green Plains by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Green Plains by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,336,800 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Plains stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

