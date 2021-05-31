GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 4,593 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NV5 Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,266,365. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $91.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

