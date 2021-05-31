GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $408,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 30.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

HCA opened at $214.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.92. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $217.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,032 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,144. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

