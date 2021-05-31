GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after buying an additional 267,377 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,820,000 after buying an additional 123,470 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 77,802 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 337,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 51,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

