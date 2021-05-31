Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,738 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

WPC opened at $75.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

