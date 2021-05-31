Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $101.77 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

