Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $806,508,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI opened at $97.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

