Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,407 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $133,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NEP stock opened at $68.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

