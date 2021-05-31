Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,318 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $116.24 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

