Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,524,000 after buying an additional 618,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,999,000 after buying an additional 334,599 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 168,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after buying an additional 126,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after buying an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5,707.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 101,885 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS IYJ opened at $112.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.16. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.