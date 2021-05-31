Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4,866.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $277.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.69 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

