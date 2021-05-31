Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the April 29th total of 141,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

HWBK opened at $24.15 on Monday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $131,415.60. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $486,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

