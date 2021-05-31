Head-To-Head Review: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) & FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A FirstService 3.64% 16.05% 4.87%

68.4% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. FirstService pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AFC Gamma and FirstService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 1 3 0 2.75 FirstService 0 6 1 0 2.14

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus target price of $27.57, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. FirstService has a consensus target price of $159.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.98%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than FirstService.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AFC Gamma and FirstService’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A FirstService $2.77 billion 2.57 $87.26 million $2.02 80.39

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Summary

FirstService beats AFC Gamma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also provides a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment offers energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment provides property services through 5 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 19 California Closets and 11 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It provides residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection and related services. This segment offers its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Interstate Restoration, FirstOnSite Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

