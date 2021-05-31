Hedera Hashgraph Market Capitalization Reaches $1.88 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $218.41 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00047394 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00264509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00031864 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,430,320,294 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.