Helios Towers’ (HTWS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HTWS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 203 ($2.65) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

HTWS traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 167 ($2.18). 428,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,413. Helios Towers has a one year low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 223.85 ($2.92). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.21. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40.

In other Helios Towers news, insider Tom Greenwood purchased 14,519 shares of Helios Towers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £22,068.88 ($28,833.13).

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

