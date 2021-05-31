Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Helios Underwriting stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 162.50 ($2.12). 3,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,067. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.10 million and a P/E ratio of 8.64. Helios Underwriting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.73.

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 151,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £249,975 ($326,593.94).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

