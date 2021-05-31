Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HESM. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $637.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.4526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 138.17%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,609,236 shares of company stock valued at $73,649,620 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 601,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $10,672,000. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $7,621,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

