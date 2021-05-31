HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 17,037 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Hub Group worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

