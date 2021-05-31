HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $13.89 Million Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 164,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,889,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 42,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $93.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.