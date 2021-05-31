HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 204,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.048 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

