HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 11,165 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,960,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,958,000 after buying an additional 588,084 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after buying an additional 392,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,824,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,925,000 after buying an additional 57,043 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,794,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,582,000 after buying an additional 60,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $54.22 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 417.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

