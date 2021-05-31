HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 113,759 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,759 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $138.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.67. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $139.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

