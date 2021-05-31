Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCXLF shares. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. Hiscox has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

