Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,813 First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 31,566 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 106,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 57,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $54.74. 365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,920. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

