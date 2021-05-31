Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $996,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,399,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,686,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,847. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.55.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

