Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,497 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $36.48. 3,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,174. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

