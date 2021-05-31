Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,723,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.41. 19,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,025. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.89. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $119.99 and a 1-year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.