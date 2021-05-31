Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Shares of HWM stock remained flat at $$35.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,585,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $35.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 341,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,293,000 after buying an additional 3,314,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

