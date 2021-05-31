HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Cut by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in HP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $496,405,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 448,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $29.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

