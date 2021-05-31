H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.360-3.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.82 on Monday. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

