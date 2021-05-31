HyperCash (HC) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. HyperCash has a market cap of $44.35 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,917.03 or 1.00160359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00037441 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00471518 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.13 or 0.01131733 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.40 or 0.00524721 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00088469 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004237 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

