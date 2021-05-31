Hyve (HYVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.84 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Hyve has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00060539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.00303169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00192185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.18 or 0.00970004 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00033185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

