iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $4.94

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for $4.94 or 0.00013220 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $395.24 million and $41.34 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

