IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Update

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 66.6% from the April 29th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.4 days.

IGGGF stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. IGG has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

IGG Company Profile

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

