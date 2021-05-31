IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Update

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 66.6% from the April 29th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.4 days.
IGGGF stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. IGG has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.
IGG Company Profile
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.