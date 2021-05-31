Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of INO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,545,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $169,822.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,272 shares in the company, valued at $988,616.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,219 shares of company stock valued at $642,676 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 796,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 570,103 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 399.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 691,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 553,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

