InsurAce (INSUR) Price Reaches $2.57 on Top Exchanges

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00006977 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. InsurAce has a total market cap of $28.96 million and $2.95 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00060959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00304837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00194075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.21 or 0.00985963 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00033187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,181 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

