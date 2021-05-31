Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.03 million.

NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $16.34. 607,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.12. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.