iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 74,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,045,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,818,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,908. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

