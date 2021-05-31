iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Cut by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,818,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,908. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $263.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

