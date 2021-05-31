iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $298.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.95. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $190.33 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

