iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,643 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $149.86 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.51.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

