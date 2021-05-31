iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $112.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

