iStar (NYSE:STAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

STAR opened at $16.81 on Thursday. iStar has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.71.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iStar will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently -50.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iStar during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

