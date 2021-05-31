IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Update

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the April 29th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of ISEE opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.69. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.