Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 153.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 45,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.22. 150,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $94.06. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

